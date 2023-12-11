Trendy Self-Soothing Technique Raises Concerns About Underlying Stress

Summary:

A trendy technique known as “cricketing” is gaining popularity as a self-soothing method to help individuals fall asleep. While healthcare professionals acknowledge that cricketing, a repetitive motion that relaxes the body, can be an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety, they also warn that it may be a sign of deeper mental or emotional stresses. Experts emphasize the importance of understanding the underlying reasons behind these behaviors and addressing the root causes of the stressors.

Exploring the Trend:

Cricketing, often used unknowingly individuals, has been recognized as an emotional regulator for those with neurodivergent disorders like ADHD or autism. It can also be associated with restless leg syndrome, a condition that affects 10% of the U.S. population. However, experts caution that relying solely on these self-soothing techniques may mask underlying issues that require attention.

Digging Deeper:

According to Sydelcis Mendez, a licensed marriage and family therapist, cricketing and other repetitive behaviors often develop as protective responses. These behaviors may provide temporary relief from stress and discomfort, but they do not address the root causes of the emotional or physical distress. It is crucial to acknowledge the presence of stressors and work towards identifying, coping with, and managing their impact.

Taking Action:

While cricketing itself may not be harmful, it is essential to recognize when it becomes a pattern and explore the deeper reasons behind it. Seeking professional help from therapists or psychologists can provide valuable insights into understanding the underlying issues that may be causing the need for self-soothing behaviors. Addressing the root causes of stress and seeking appropriate support can lead to long-term emotional well-being.

In conclusion, while cricketing is gaining popularity as a trendy self-soothing technique, it is important to be mindful of the possible underlying stresses that may be driving the need for such behaviors. By acknowledging these issues and seeking appropriate support, individuals can work towards managing and addressing the root causes of their distress for a healthier and more balanced life.