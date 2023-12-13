TikTok Surpasses $10 Billion in Consumer Spending, Expected to Become Highest Earning App Ever

According to a recent report, video-sharing platform TikTok has become the first non-gaming app to generate $10 billion in global consumer spending. The app is also expected to surpass Candy Crush Saga as the highest-earning app of all time.

TikTok’s success is driven the in-app purchases of “coins,” which users can use to buy gifts for influencers on the platform. These gifts not only reward creators for their content but can also be cashed out, with TikTok retaining 50% of the payout. The most popular in-app purchase this year has been the bundle of 1,321 coins for $19.99, which accounts for a significant portion of TikTok’s in-app revenue.

Lexi Sydow, head of insights at data.ai, predicts that TikTok will approach the $15 billion milestone in 2024, making it the highest-earning mobile app ever. Furthermore, she expects that users will spend the equivalent of a 40-hour work week on TikTok each month the end of 2024, a 22% increase from the previous year.

While TikTok faces scrutiny due to its ties to China, the platform recently secured two court victories in the United States that make it challenging for critics to clamp down on it. Despite concerns about the app’s influence on teenagers and mental health, TikTok denies these allegations.

Other apps such as Tinder and YouTube are trailing behind TikTok, with a $2 to $3 billion gap as 2023 comes to a close. However, TikTok’s rapid growth and popularity suggest that it has the potential to not only maintain its lead but also continue breaking records in the future.

As TikTok diversifies its revenue streams to include advertising and e-commerce, it solidifies its position as a powerhouse in the app industry. With its innovative approach to content creation and user engagement, TikTok has proven to be a lucrative platform that is here to stay.