TikTok Surpasses $10 Billion in Consumer Spending, Poised to Become Highest Earning Mobile App

A recent report highlights that video-sharing platform TikTok has reached a major milestone generating over $10 billion in global consumer spending. This achievement marks the first time a non-gaming app has accomplished such a feat and positions TikTok as a potential record-breaking app in terms of earnings.

While the majority of apps that have reached this milestone are mobile games like Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Clash of Clans, TikTok has surpassed them all. Candy Crush Saga currently holds the title for the highest all-time earner, with a lifetime user spending of more than $12 billion. However, experts predict that TikTok’s rise will outperform even this popular game.

Based on the data provided app intelligence provider data.ai, TikTok is projected to approach the $15 billion milestone 2024. Drawing from insights at data.ai, Lexi Sydow expressed that users are not only spending significant amounts of money on TikTok but are also tipping their favorite content creators. This increased engagement is propelling the app’s revenue past that of the most lucrative mobile game to date.

Furthermore, the report indicates that TikTok users are expected to spend an average of 40 hours per month on the platform the end of 2024, representing a 22% increase from 2023. The primary source of spending on TikTok is through in-app purchases of “coins,” which can be exchanged for gifts for influencers. TikTok retains 50% of the payout from these gifts, while creators are rewarded for their content.

In addition to in-app purchases, TikTok also generates revenue through advertising and e-commerce. The app’s most popular in-app purchase of 1,321 coins for $19.99 comprises approximately a quarter of the platform’s in-app revenue.

While dating app Tinder and video platform YouTube are close contenders to reach the $10 billion milestone, they still trail behind TikTok $2 to $3 billion as 2023 concludes.

Despite facing scrutiny and bans from governments worldwide due to concerns about its Chinese ownership, TikTok has recently obtained consecutive legal victories in the United States. This success is likely to make it more challenging for critics to impose restrictions on the app. TikTok has also faced accusations of addicting teenage users and causing mental health issues, although the company denies these claims.

As TikTok continues to excel in consumer spending and user engagement, it solidifies its position as a dominant force in the app industry. With its unique focus on short-form videos, the platform has captured the attention and spending habits of millions of users worldwide.