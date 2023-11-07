TikTok Expanding Data Security Operations in Scottsdale, Arizona

TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, is making significant strides in bolstering its U.S. Data Security department hiring in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is actively seeking talent to join its “standalone department” responsible for overseeing and safeguarding user data within the United States. The move reflects TikTok’s commitment to strengthening data security practices amidst an increasingly digital landscape.

The job postings on TikTok’s website reveal the range of roles available within the data security division. These include positions such as IT support, quality assurance analysts, user support associates, and a user support lead. While most roles specify a requirement for a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, the user support associate role does not necessitate a formal college education.

In terms of work arrangements, employees in these positions adhere to a hybrid schedule, spending three days in the office. However, the company acknowledges that this policy may be subject to change, reflecting TikTok’s adaptability in response to evolving circumstances.

Although the job postings do not disclose specific salary information, salary database Glassdoor offers some insight into the potential compensation. Salaries are expected to range between approximately $50,000 and $105,000, contingent upon the respective role and responsibilities. These figures are based on reported salary information from current and former employees.

TikTok’s expansion in Scottsdale serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to data security and privacy. By establishing a specialized data security division in the United States, TikTok aims to reassure users that their information is handled with the utmost care and vigilance. This strategic move not only enhances user trust but also positions TikTok as a responsible industry leader in data protection.

