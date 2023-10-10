The Power of Community Commerce: TikTok Releases Shopping Trend Report

TikTok has recently published its inaugural What’s Next: Shopping Trend Report, examining the changing landscape of shopping behaviors and culture on the platform, and highlighting how brands can actively engage in community commerce. The report offers key insights and trend analysis, backed data and case studies, to equip businesses with the necessary tools to connect with their target audiences on TikTok.

Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA, commented on the report, stating that TikTok is reshaping modern retail integrating community, entertainment, and shopping. As consumers increasingly turn to the platform for product discovery, brands have a unique opportunity to cultivate lasting relationships with their customers. The What’s Next report serves as a guide for brands to seize this opportunity and connect with their audiences on a deeper level.

The report unveils three “Layers of Love” that form the foundation of shopping culture on TikTok, along with the corresponding “Shopper Trend Signals” that indicate emerging behaviors and interests.

The first layer, “It’s a Match,” emphasizes relatable creators and compelling storytelling as essential factors in finding an ideal audience for brands. Users on TikTok make rapid decisions on engagement, so it is crucial for brands to communicate added value effectively. Instead of overt product marketing, brands should focus on building trust through authentic perspectives, fostering long-term loyalty.

The second layer, “Getting to Know You,” emphasizes the importance of personal identity and community in developing genuine connections with audiences. Brands are encouraged to go beyond surface-level sharing and tap into the motivations, communities, and aesthetics that inspire impulse and long-term purchasing decisions. Community influence plays a significant role, as 44% of GCC TikTok users make purchases to fit in with friends or because of social buzz.

The final layer, “Growing Together,” highlights the significance of creating enjoyable shopping experiences that drive user intent and brand loyalty. TikTok’s ability to generate post-purchase content creation is double that of other platforms, with 57% of users in the GCC creating posts about products or brands they have purchased. This content creation, coupled with positive customer satisfaction and organic word-of-mouth, leads to sustained brand growth.

TikTok provides a safe, inclusive, and engaging environment for users to discover and engage with products they love. Globally, 60% of TikTok users feel supported the community. By leveraging the power of community commerce, brands can leverage TikTok’s unique features to foster deeper connections, boost loyalty, and drive sales.

Sources:

– TikTok What’s Next: Shopping Trend Report

– TikTok for Business METAP