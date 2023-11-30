Title: Edmonton Man’s Viral Rap Search for Long-Lost Connection

An Edmonton man is captivating audiences on TikTok with his heartfelt rap about a missed connection from years ago. Shawn Miller, known his pseudonym Shotty Mills, has taken to the popular social media platform in hopes of reconnecting with the woman he met at a former 7/11 near his home. The video has gained significant attention, with thousands of views and a growing online community eager to help in the search.

Miller, a talented rapper, has been honing his craft since the age of 12 and frequently performs at open mic nights in Edmonton. By day, he works as a salesman, but his true passion lies in writing and sharing his experiences through music. Recently, he even completed a book detailing his upbringing.

The missed connection, referred to as Bernice in the videos, left a lasting impression on Miller. However, at the time of their encounter, he was married and unable to pursue the connection any further. Now single, Miller has embarked on a mission to find Bernice, using his rap skills as a unique avenue of expression.

The TikTok videos feature Miller’s heartfelt lyrics, expressing his longing to reunite with Bernice. He recalls the moment they met, the beauty that captured his attention, and the missed opportunity when his phone number was lost. The videos have struck a chord with viewers, who have eagerly shared and engaged with the content.

As the videos continue to gain traction, Miller wonders what will happen if Bernice comes across his digital plea. He acknowledges the challenges of the online world and the uncertainty of whether she has seen the video. However, he remains hopeful and open to what the future may bring.

The viral rap search for Bernice has not only captivated audiences but also sparked a larger conversation about missed connections and the power of music to bring people together. It serves as a reminder that love and connection can be found in unexpected places, even through a simple video shared on social media.

FAQ:

Q: What is Shotty Mills’ real name?

A: Shotty Mills’ real name is Shawn Miller.

Q: How did Shotty Mills meet Bernice?

A: Shotty Mills met Bernice when she was working at a former 7/11 near his home.

Q: Did Shotty Mills pursue Bernice when they first met?

A: No, Shotty Mills was married at the time of their initial encounter and couldn’t pursue his crush further.

Q: What is Shotty Mills’ profession?

A: Shotty Mills is a salesman day and enjoys writing and rapping in his free time.

Q: Is Shotty Mills hopeful about reconnecting with Bernice?

A: Yes, Shotty Mills remains hopeful but acknowledges the challenges of the online world in finding his long-lost connection.