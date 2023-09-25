Why You Shouldn’t Trust Health Advice on TikTok

When it comes to seeking health advice, TikTok may not be the best source to rely on. While the platform has become a popular hub for sharing information and experiences, it’s important to be cautious about the reliability and accuracy of the content being shared.

The most important rule to remember is that if the health advice on TikTok is not coming from a qualified and accredited doctor, it should be considered worthless. Anyone can easily repeat random health tips they heard from others, but the validity of such information is often questionable. Many of the health-related claims circulating on TikTok are based on outdated data or urban legends.

If a TikTok video is posted a licensed doctor, it can be considered more trustworthy. However, if the information shared does not have a credible source or comes from someone without proper education and expertise, it is best to dismiss it without further consideration.

A recent study conducted the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute focused on the accuracy of information related to gynecologic cancer on TikTok. Shockingly, the study found that at least 73% of the information obtained from TikTok was either poorly explained or completely inaccurate. It is worth noting that much of this misinformation was unintentionally shared individuals sharing their personal experiences and battles with cancer, with the intention of helping others facing similar challenges.

It is essential to understand that while TikTok may seem convenient and relatable, it should not be relied upon as a source of accurate and safe health information. If you require reliable health information, consulting a qualified healthcare professional, such as a doctor, is always the best approach.

Sources: James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute