TikTok Launches Internal Matchmaking Service for Employees

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has introduced an internal matchmaking service for its employees called Meet Cute. This service, built within the company’s workplace tool, allows employees to introduce their colleagues to friends and family members, as well as potentially find a romantic partner within the company.

Meet Cute functions similarly to a dating app, with employees able to create posts advertising their family members, friends, or acquaintances. These posts include information such as height and weight, and other employees can leave comments and evaluate potential matches. However, it is important to note that the company is not responsible for mediating any disputes that may arise.

This matchmaking platform is primarily used TikTok employees in China, but employees all over the world utilize the workplace tool. The Meet Cute function was initially designed as an optional offering for mainland China employees, but a technical bug enabled employees in other countries to access the service.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has previously introduced other internal matchmaking services like the 175 Project. Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba, Meituan, and Huawei also provide similar dating forums for their employees.

However, some TikTok employees have expressed concerns about the company’s involvement in their personal lives, viewing it as an invasion of privacy. ByteDance and TikTok have yet to comment on the new matchmaking service.

Sources:

– Forbes