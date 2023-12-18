The Rise of Lo-Fi Shoegaze: Exploring the New Wave of DIY Sound

Summary: The shoegaze genre is experiencing a renaissance with a new wave of artists embracing lo-fi production and DIY techniques. Influenced East Asian shoegaze and the use of midi instruments, these emerging musicians are challenging traditional notions of shoegaze music. With the convergence of post-internet influences and above-ground rock, the result is a distinct blend of grungy shoegaze that is resonating with the TikTok-era crowd.

The rise of lo-fi and homemade production quality is reshaping the shoegaze landscape. Gone are the days of relying solely on state-of-the-art audio equipment. Today, artists can craft Billboard-charting shoegaze songs in their own home studios using basic digital audio workstations (DAWs). This democratization of production technology has opened doors for random teenagers and aspiring musicians to experiment and create their own unique soundscapes.

What sets this new wave of shoegaze musicians apart is their post-internet influences and humble production techniques. Artists like quannnic, Jane Remover, and flyingfish draw inspiration from Korean one-man shoegaze auteur Parannoul, who uses only midi instruments and recorded vocals on his smartphone to create a lo-fi sound that is both caustic and intimate. The influence of Parannoul and other East Asian shoegaze artists is evident in the work of quannnic, Jane Remover, and flyingfish, who are experimenting with sounds that diverge from the Western shoegaze lineage.

The emergence of a distinctly American strain of shoegaze, known as “nu-gaze,” is also playing a role in reshaping the genre. Artists like Wisp and Novulent infuse their shoegaze sound with elements of grunge and metallic rock, reminiscent of bands like Deftones and Paramore. This fusion of brooding grunge riffs and chiming shoegaze effects has resonated with the TikTok-era crowd, leading to a resurgence of interest in both modern nu-gaze bands and their early 2010s predecessors.

The DIY ethos and lo-fi production techniques have allowed these artists to create a paradigmatic sound that captures the essence of 2023 shoegaze. The blending of post-internet influences, above-ground rock, and the incorporation of digital plugins and midi instruments have pushed the boundaries of what shoegaze can be. As these emerging musicians continue to experiment and redefine the genre, the future of shoegaze music looks exciting and full of potential.