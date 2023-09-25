Chinese Companies Offer Matchmaking as a Employee Benefit

Chinese companies are going beyond traditional benefits like dental coverage and vacation time to help their employees find love. Forbes has reported that TikTok parent company ByteDance has introduced an internal channel called Meet Cute on its shared work tool. This platform allows employees to post photos of friends, family, and acquaintances and advertise them as potential romantic partners to their co-workers.

Meet Cute posts on ByteDance typically include information that is commonly found on dating apps such as height and weight. Users can also comment on potential matches. However, while some employees appreciate the opportunity to find love in the workplace, others feel that the platform encroaches on boundaries.

Inappropriate comments have been observed on Meet Cute, creating a challenging situation for HR departments. Chinese employees are currently working longer hours than ever before, with an average of 48.8 hours per week. Due to this intense work schedule, many workers find it difficult to meet someone outside of the office, leading them to turn to their colleagues for potential romance.

The idea of employers playing matchmaker is more culturally accepted in China, as evidenced the fact that until 2003, workplace approval was required for marriage. Besides ByteDance, other major Chinese companies like Huawei and Alibaba also have internal dating forums, while Maimai, often referred to as the Chinese LinkedIn, is filled with posts from lonely hearts.

It is unlikely that Western companies will adopt this approach anytime soon. However, with dating burnout becoming a real problem for many singles, there may be a rise in unconventional methods of finding romance, such as traditional matchmakers or AI companions.

Sources:

– Forbes: [insert URL]

– Definition of workplace approval: Approval from an employee’s workplace for their marriage.

– Definition of matchmakers: People or services that arrange matches and introductions for romantic relationships.