TikTok’s Content Moderation Challenges: Navigating the Harmful Landscape

The rapid growth of TikTok has brought to light the ongoing concern of explicit content on the platform and the potential harm it poses to young users. While TikTok and regulators attempt to implement content moderation measures, the responsibility of navigating these risks ultimately falls on parents and users themselves.

TikTok employs both automated algorithms and human moderation to identify and remove content that violates its guidelines. However, the automated moderation system is not always precise, resulting in the removal of beneficial LGBTQ+ and sex education content while explicit and harmful content slips through the cracks.

To complicate matters, users employ tactics like “algospeak” topass algorithmic filters. Algospeak involves using internet slang, codes, euphemisms, or emojis to replace words and phrases commonly associated with explicit content. Some users resort to algospeak due to their perception of TikTok’s biased algorithmic moderation, which they believe unfairly suppresses educational LGBTQ+ content while allowing harmful content to remain visible.

The issues with content moderation on TikTok extend beyond inaccuracies to the platform’s guidelines themselves. The guidelines regarding sexually explicit stories and sexualized posing are ambiguous, leading to confusion and inconsistent enforcement. Additionally, TikTok’s age-verification process relies on self-reported age, making it easy for underage users to gain access to explicit content.

Explicit and hypersexual content popular on TikTok promotes unhealthy attitudes towards sex, consent, and perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes. This content can negatively impact the self-perception of young women and queer youth portraying unrealistic body standards, leading to increased body dissatisfaction and a higher risk of developing eating disorders.

Despite the challenges, TikTok also offers a unique opportunity to spread educational content about sex. Doctors, gynecologists, and sex educators utilize hashtags to share informative content about sexual health, consent, contraception, and stigmas around sex. This content aims to empower users with accurate knowledge and address misconceptions.

In the broader context, social media platforms face significant challenges in effectively moderating harmful content. Relying solely on self-regulation platforms is insufficient, and regulatory bodies need to play a more proactive role in holding platforms accountable.

To ensure the safety of young TikTok users, it is essential to equip them with media literacy skills that can help them navigate the platform’s landscape responsibly. Parents also play a crucial role in monitoring their children’s activity on TikTok, especially for those under the recommended age limit.

While restrictions on social media use might seem like a simple solution, research suggests that they can strain parent-child relationships. Instead, fostering open communication and educating children on digital responsibility can lead to more effective and positive outcomes.