Pitch Perfect’s Iconic Final Mashup Goes Viral on TikTok

The 2012 musical comedy film, Pitch Perfect, has found renewed popularity on TikTok, where fans are filming their own remixes of the Barden Bellas’ final number. This viral trend has introduced songs artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift into the Pitch Perfect Universe. It’s not surprising that this performance is going viral once again, as the mashup is daring, inspired, and confusing in the best way possible. TikTok, a platform known for its goofy and creative content, is the perfect place for Pitch Perfect to trend in a new fashion.

The film’s final number features Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), and Chloe (Brittany Snow) attempting a new routine, departing from their traditional Barden Bella standards. The mashup includes popular songs like “Price Tag” Jessie J, “Give Me Everything” Pitbull, “Party in the U.S.A.” Miley Cyrus, “Just the Way You Are” Bruno Mars, “Turn the Beat Around” Vicki Sue Robinson, and “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” Simple Minds. This combination of songs creates a bewildering and iconic moment in the film.

The choreography in this scene is just as remarkable as the song itself. The Bellas dance and sing in unison, captivating viewers with their synchronized movements and catchy lyrics. On TikTok, creators have recreated this moment starting with a different song before transitioning into the choreographed “HANDS UP! I PUT MY HANDS UP!” section. Songs such as “Vampire” Olivia Rodrigo and “Forget You” CeeLo Green are now receiving the Pitch Perfect treatment.

The TikTok trend has garnered millions of views, with fans showcasing their creativity remixing various popular songs while maintaining the perfect choreography. Some creators have even gone as far as dressing up in Barden Bellas costumes and assembling large groups to replicate the feeling of a full a cappella group. The nostalgia surrounding Pitch Perfect, which was a popular movie among teenagers when it was released, likely plays a significant role in the trend’s success. Now, a new generation is discovering and remixing the film on TikTok, turning it into a childhood memory from the early 2010s.

With the resurgence of franchises like The Hunger Games, and the success of movies renowned directors Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, it feels like we’ve traveled back in time to 2012. This viral dance trend on TikTok proves that Pitch Perfect, despite being a relic of 2010s culture, will never truly die. Its enduring popularity speaks to its timeless appeal and the joy it brings to fans of all ages.

