How to Safely Move a Spider Using an Empty Matchbox

Many of us have encountered spiders in our homes and faced the dilemma of how to safely remove them without causing harm. Fortunately, there is a simple hack that requires only an empty matchbox and a gentle hand.

To begin, choose an empty matchbox that is large enough to accommodate the spider. Diamond’s 250-count Large Kitchen Matches are a suitable option. If you need to, you can always place the matches back in the box afterward.

Start opening the matchbox and flipping the “box” section upside down. This will serve as a containment area for the spider. Carefully approach the spider, ensuring not to accidentally harm it. Gently catch the spider using the inverted matchbox, and quickly slide the lid shut to trap it inside.

Instead of immediately releasing the spider outdoors, it is best to relocate it to a more suitable, sheltered location where it can thrive. A shed or basement can provide a safe environment for the spider to continue its life.

Curator of arachnid collections at the Burke Museum of Natural History & Culture, Rod Crawford, explains that while some house spider species can survive outdoors, many do not fare well in that environment. Native spiders from different climates may also struggle to survive when removed from their protective indoor habitat. By relocating the spider indoors, you are helping it to thrive and ensuring its survival.

It is important to ensure that the lid of the matchbox is fully closed to prevent any escape attempt the spider. This will keep it securely contained until you are ready to transfer it to its new home.

By using the empty matchbox, you can safely and easily remove spiders from your living space without causing harm to them or yourself. Remember to be gentle and precise throughout the process to protect both the spider and yourself from any harm.

Source: Tree Hugger, Rod Crawford (Curator of Arachnid Collections at the Burke Museum of Natural History & Culture)