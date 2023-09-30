Unlocking the Hidden Features of TikTok

TikTok has taken the social media world storm since its debut in 2016, amassing a billion monthly users. However, many users are unaware of the plethora of hidden features and hacks that can optimize their TikTok experience. Here are some tips to improve your scrolling game and make the most out of this popular platform.

One handy trick is speeding up lengthy videos. By placing your finger on the left side of the screen and sliding it along the line, you can watch a video at twice its normal speed, skipping to the parts you’re most interested in. On the other hand, if you prefer a slower pace, simply place a fingertip on the screen and a menu will appear. From there, you can select the “playback speed” function and adjust the video speed to your liking.

Getting rid of the icons cluttering your screen can vastly improve your viewing experience. By tapping and holding on a video, a menu will appear with the option to “clear display.” Selecting this will remove the likes, comments, favorites, and share buttons, allowing you to watch TikToks without distractions.

For those who want to multitask while watching TikToks, there is a “picture-in-picture” option. After accessing the pop-up menu, choose this option and exit the TikTok app. The video will continue playing in a mini-window at the top of your screen, allowing you to use other apps simultaneously.

If you’re a fan of the auto-scrolling feature, TikTok has an “auto scroll” function that allows you to view videos without manually flipping through your feed. Simply select this option from the pop-up menu, and TikToks will continuously play in an endless series.

To access your watch history and review previously scrolled posts, go to the right side of your social media profile and tap on the three lines at the top of the screen. From there, select “settings and privacy” followed “activity center.” In the activity center, you can find your watch history, as well as other options like viewing your comments and search history.

By utilizing these hidden features and hacks on TikTok, you can enhance your user experience and make the most out of this addictive app.

