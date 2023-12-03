New Generation of Farmers: Nescafé’s Initiative to Ignite Interest in Coffee Farming

Nescafé, the leading coffee processor and distributor, has recently launched the Kape’t Bisig sa Pagbangon program, aimed at nurturing a new generation of farmers and sparking interest in coffee farming among young people. Recognizing the importance of agriculture, particularly in coffee production, Nescafé seeks to inspire and empower the youth to engage in this field.

Through a TikTok challenge, Nescafé invites young individuals to personalize the Kape’t Bisig sa Pagbangon theme song, allowing them the freedom to express their creativity in different music genres like rap, rock, and hip hop. While the challenge is not competitive, participants can expect their customized TikTok versions to gain significant visibility as Nescafé shares them on its social media platforms.

In addition to the TikTok challenge, Nescafé is providing educational assistance worth P10 million to the children of coffee farmers in Mindanao. This support aims to ensure that young farmers have access to quality education and can build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

Nescafé’s commitment to supporting coffee growers extends beyond this program. The company has implemented various initiatives, such as the Nescafé Plan, which focuses on sustainable agricultural methods and practices to increase farmers’ yields and transform them into successful “agri-preneurs.” By elevating the standard of living for these farmers, Nescafé not only contributes to their well-being but also secures a sustainable supply of locally produced coffee, fulfilling its own requirements as the top consumer of Philippine coffee.

The urgency of inspiring the younger generation to embrace agriculture is evident as the average age of Filipino farmers is increasing, and interest in farming is diminishing among the youth. Nescafé’s collaboration with educational institutions like Sultan Kudarat State University, University of Southern Mindanao, and Central Mindanao University aims to address this issue providing financial assistance to 400 students pursuing agriculture-related courses.

With Nescafé’s Kape’t Bisig sa Pagbangon program and other supporting initiatives, the future of coffee farming in the Philippines looks promising. By nurturing the passion and talent of young individuals and showcasing the opportunities in farming, Nescafé is shaping a new generation of farmers who will ensure a sustainable and thriving coffee industry in the years to come.

