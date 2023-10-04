TikTok Indonesia to Cease E-commerce Transactions as It Adheres to Local Regulations

TikTok Indonesia has announced that it will no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions on its platform in order to comply with new local regulations. This decision comes after the Indonesian ministry of trade set a one-week deadline for TikTok to become a standalone app without any e-commerce features or face potential shutdown.

“Our priority is to remain compliant with local laws and regulations,” stated TikTok in a release. The company further mentioned its commitment to cooperate with relevant authorities on the path forward. By 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, TikTok Indonesia will cease e-commerce transactions on TikTok Shop Indonesia.

The move follows President Joko Widodo’s call for social media regulations, as he attributed the influx of platforms like TikTok to a decline in sales for domestic businesses due to increased competition from foreign imports flooding the market.

Last week, the Indonesian government implemented a ban on e-commerce transactions conducted on social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook. This new regulation could significantly impact TikTok’s ambitions in Southeast Asia, where it had planned to invest billions of dollars to diversify its business globally.

TikTok currently has 125 million users in Indonesia, making it the company’s largest market in Southeast Asia and second-largest globally, after the United States. However, there have been concerns about the app operating as a standalone platform, as many of its users make impulse purchases within the app. These concerns suggest that the requirement for users to log into a separate app may result in a high drop-out rate for e-commerce transactions on TikTok.

In conclusion, TikTok Indonesia’s decision to cease e-commerce transactions is driven its commitment to local laws and regulations. With the ban on social media e-commerce transactions in Indonesia, TikTok’s growth and expansion in Southeast Asia may face significant challenges.