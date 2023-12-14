Unlocking the Secrets of a 90s Blowout: Tips and Tricks from Brigette Pheloung

Brigette Pheloung, the TikToker behind Acquired Style, has taken the beauty world storm with her viral hair videos. With over 53 million likes, she has captured the attention of many who are eager to recreate the 90s blowout look. HELLO! sat down with Brigette to uncover her secrets for achieving the iconic hairstyle that still holds its allure today.

According to Brigette, the resurgence of the 90s hair trend can be attributed to the appeal of creating a salon-quality blowout at home without breaking the bank. TikTok has played a significant role in spreading the craze, especially with viral videos showcasing the use of rollers. The unexpected comeback of this vintage styling tool caught people’s attention and reignited their interest in the 90s blowout.

Preparation is key when it comes to nailing a perfect blowout, according to Brigette. She emphasizes the importance of using heat protectant and leave-in conditioner before styling. Brigette’s go-to products for protection and added volume are the Gisou Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray and the Ouai Leave-In Conditioner. Additionally, she swears the Paul Mitchell mousses as an underrated tool for maintaining volume.

While it may be tempting to reach for a straightener, Brigette advises using a round brush and a hairdryer for the best results. She believes that investing time into each piece of hair creates a longer-lasting and more polished look. By taking the extra step of using a blow dryer and a round brush, the blowout will look ten times better than simply using a straightener.

Brigette asserts that the same technique applies to all hair types, whether curly or straight. Going piece-by-piece and ensuring each section is dry before setting it in a roller is crucial for achieving that perfect flip at the end. Although using velcro rollers may require practice, Brigette encourages perseverance, as patience and practice are key to mastering the art of the 90s blowout.

To make the curl last, Brigette advises putting the hair in the rollers while it is still hot from the blow dryer and allowing it enough time to set. Leaving the rollers in for at least 15 minutes will give you the desired result. Finally, setting the curls with hairspray and brushing them out gently can help maintain that bouncy look throughout the day and night.

Once you’ve achieved the perfect blowout, you’ll want to maintain it for as long as possible. Brigette recommends refreshing the style using dry shampoo at the roots and avoiding excessive washing.

With Brigette Pheloung’s tips and tricks, you can create a stunning 90s blowout that will make heads turn. Whether you’re a fan of JLo’s iconic hairstyle or simply want to embrace the nostalgia of the 90s, this retro look is here to stay.