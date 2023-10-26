Should You Store Toilet Paper in the Fridge? The Truth Behind TikTok’s Latest Trend

You may have come across a viral TikTok video suggesting that storing a roll of toilet paper in the fridge can have surprising benefits. But does this strange practice truly offer any advantages, or is it just another passing fad?

Contrary to what TikTok claims, the main purpose behind refrigerating toilet paper is not to create a nice cooling effect when you use it in the bathroom. Instead, the idea is that the chilled roll will act as a moisture absorber and combat unpleasant odors in your refrigerator.

So, does it actually work? Well, yes and no. Toilet paper is indeed absorbent, meaning it can soak up excess moisture in your fridge to some extent. However, this method may not be as effective as TikTok makes it out to be. Ultimately, you’ll end up with a wet roll of paper that’s hanging around your food items.

According to experts, storing toilet paper in the fridge can be a temporary solution if you find yourself in a pinch. Nevertheless, they suggest opting for a more reliable option: keeping a box of baking soda in your refrigerator, just like a “normal person.” Baking soda has long been known for its moisture-absorbing properties, as well as its ability to neutralize odors effectively.

In conclusion, the TikTok trend of refrigerating toilet paper may not be the most efficient way to tackle fridge odors and excess moisture. Turning to tried-and-true solutions like baking soda is a more reliable choice. So, think twice before following every viral trend you come across on social media!

