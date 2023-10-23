TikTok Challenges Data Protection Commission’s Fine Over Children’s Privacy

TikTok has been granted permission the High Court to challenge the Data Protection Commission’s decision to fine it €345m for failing to protect children’s privacy on its social media site. The fine was imposed following an investigation into TikTok’s privacy settings and features in relation to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) launched an investigation in September 2021 into the processing of personal data of individuals under the age of 18 on TikTok. The DPC also examined the age verification measures for users under 13 years of age and their compliance with Ireland’s obligations under GDPR.

TikTok’s Irish-based subsidiary, TikTok Technologies Limited, has initiated judicial review proceedings against the DPC, Ireland, and the Attorney General. The company claims that the DPC’s decisions and findings are flawed, unconstitutional, and in breach of its right to a fair hearing.

TikTok is seeking various orders and declarations from the court. It claims that certain sections of the Data Protection Act of 2018, which grants individuals rights over their personal data, are incompatible with the Constitution and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. TikTok also argues that the 2018 Act and the GDPR are incompatible with the Charter and the European Convention on Human Rights.

If necessary, TikTok intends to refer certain preliminary issues of the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union for determination.

The company argues that the DPC acted outside of its powers, made errors in law, and considered irrelevant factors in reaching its decision. TikTok claims that it was not given an oral hearing and that the DPC did not provide provisional views on the alleged breaches of GDPR.

TikTok also disputes the proportionality of the imposed fine and criticizes the lack of adequate reasons provided the DPC.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland granted TikTok permission to bring its action and allowed the company to seek a stay on the fine if necessary.

Sources: The Irish Times