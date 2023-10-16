Professional Ghost Hunters Encounter Cursed Doll, Experience Bad Luck

Professional ghost hunter Kalani Smith and TikToker Josh, also known as “Exploring with Joshy,” recently had an eerie encounter with a doll that inspired the popular “Chucky” horror films. They believe that ever since their interaction with the doll, they have been plagued a streak of bad luck.

Smith, a 25-year-old horror seeker with 2.7 million TikTok followers, and his friend Josh, who has over 600,000 followers, make a living visiting haunted places and sharing their findings on social media. In their latest adventure, they took part in a ritual service for the infamous cursed doll named Robert, which is kept in a museum in Key West, Florida.

Despite gaining hundreds of thousands of views on their TikTok videos, some fans refuse to watch the footage, fearing that even looking at the doll can release its curse. Smith recalled an incident where they were attacked and felt as if they were on fire after the blood ritual was performed. They both ended up vomiting and experienced intense heat.

Josh also documented his struggle to breathe and nearly vomit in a video where he explained their “demonic” experience with the doll. According to him, over 10,000 letters have been written to the museum, apologizing to the doll after experiencing its wrath.

Since encountering Robert, Josh claims that he has experienced a series of unfortunate events, including a canceled flight, lost baggage, and an infected painful eye. He plans to do a cleansing ritual after apologizing to the doll.

Smith regrets the encounter, believing that they upset the doll. He explains that the doll is rumored to curse people who film or take videos of it without permission. Even though they did not physically touch the doll, they felt an electric and heavy atmosphere when they unveiled it, with voices coming through their voice recorder and their equipment going off in the chamber.

The doll’s terrifying origin story dates back to 1904 when a boy named Gene Otto allegedly became inseparable from it. Otto’s parents claimed to have heard voices and witnessed the doll moving on its own. This haunting tale has since made the doll a well-known figure in the paranormal world, ultimately inspiring the popular “Chucky” horror film series.

