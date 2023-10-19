TikTok Introduces Halloween Themed AR Effects for Users to Celebrate the Season

TikTok is giving its users the opportunity to embrace the Halloween spirit with a range of themed augmented reality (AR) effects. Users can now change their appearance with effects like “Random Halloween Eyeliner” and “Random Halloween Face” created Effect House. Additionally, they can create horror-themed videos using the “Horror Halloween Filter” @zaza_handmade, which overlays a spooky image on their faces and creates the illusion of being in a creepy hallway.

To further celebrate Halloween, TikTok has launched the “Spooky Halloween” challenge on Effect House. AR content creators have the chance to submit Halloween-themed effects and win up to $2,500. The effects can be submitted in three categories: Halloween Look, Halloween Scene, and Halloween Character. While creators can submit multiple effects, each person is only eligible for one prize.

TikTok’s Effect House is a tool that allows users to create and share AR effects on the platform. It is designed to cater to both beginner and advanced designers and developers. A spokesperson from TikTok expressed their enthusiasm for the creative effects that users are coming up with using Effect House, particularly for challenges like the Spooky Halloween challenge.

Sources: Adweek