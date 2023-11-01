Breaking: Kate Upton Joins TikTok, Sets Internet Ablaze with Epic Dance Throwback

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton has just made her grand entrance into the world of TikTok, and fans are going wild! In a jaw-dropping debut post, Upton delighted her followers recreating the dance routine that catapulted her to stardom over a decade ago.

Back in 2009, Upton became a global sensation when she mesmerized the internet with her iconic “Dougie” dance during a basketball game. The footage of her moves to the popular Cali Swag District hit went viral, amassing millions of views and cementing her place in pop culture history.

To mark her highly anticipated TikTok debut, Upton decided to pay homage to her roots. Her first TikTok post featured her searching for “Teach Me How To Dougie” on the DuckDuckGo search engine, adding a touch of humor to her performance. As the music dropped, Upton flawlessly executed her signature moves, leaving fans in awe of her timeless talent.

While her TikTok account initially had a modest following, with just over 500 users, it is expected that her fan base will skyrocket as she continues to share more exciting content on the platform. Fans are eagerly anticipating what Upton will bring to the table with her future TikTok posts, with hopes of witnessing her infamous “Cat Daddy” dance routine once again.

In recent times, TikTok has proven to be a breeding ground for celebrity viral moments. From Taylor Swift to other A-listers, numerous stars have found their way into the hearts and screens of millions through the popular social media platform.

Kate Upton’s TikTok journey has undeniably just begun, and her dedicated fans cannot contain their excitement for what lies ahead. Be sure to follow her on TikTok to catch all the amazing content she has in store!

