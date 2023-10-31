MGMT Announces New Album “Loss of Life” Set to Release in February

MGMT, the psychedelic synth-pop duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser, have recently announced the release of their upcoming album titled “Loss of Life.” The album, set to be released on February 23 via Mom + Pop Records, follows their highly successful 2018 album “Little Dark Age,” which marked a return to the catchy anthems of their debut LP, “Oracular Spectacular.”

Leadoff single “Mother Nature” from the new album is already available, accompanied an animated music video directed Jordan Fish. The album was produced Patrick Wimberly, who also worked on “Little Dark Age,” and features collaborations with Christine and the Queens and Danger Mouse on the track “Dancing in Babylon.”

In a recent interview with VanWyngarden and Goldwasser, they discussed the making of “Loss of Life” and their peculiar career trajectory. While they acknowledged the perception that their self-titled album in 2013 was more experimental, they clarified that the shift towards catchier hooks on “Little Dark Age” was not an intentional plan but a natural evolution in their creative process. They also expressed their gratitude for the success of the title track from “Little Dark Age” on TikTok, which unexpectedly gained popularity and garnered over 500 million streams on Spotify.

The article also touches upon the duo’s experiences during the COVID-19 lockdown, with VanWyngarden spending time in New Mexico and Goldwasser working on a soundtrack for an animated movie alongside Karen O.

Fans of MGMT can look forward to the release of “Loss of Life” on February 23 and dive into their signature blend of psychedelic and hook-driven synth-pop.

