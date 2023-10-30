New Article: Sequoia Capital Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Chinese Investments

Silicon Valley-based investment firm Sequoia Capital is currently under government scrutiny for its investments in China, particularly in ByteDance-owned TikTok. In response to a recent Executive Order, Congress has requested that Sequoia provide details on how it plans to prevent further US investment dollars from advancing Chinese interests. The inquiry focuses on the potential implications for technology sectors such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Sequoia Capital had previously announced its decision to split into three separate entities, including Sequoia Capital in the US and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China (formerly Sequoia Capital China). The company claimed that the restructuring was necessary to navigate the complexities of a decentralized global investment business. However, certain government entities interpreted this move as an attempt to comply with potential legal requirements to divest from Chinese businesses.

The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, led Representative Mike Gallagher, seeks legal assurance from Sequoia Capital that the split is genuine and will effectively prevent US dollars from funding Chinese interests in the technology sector. The committee has expressed concerns that the restructuring might unintentionally create additional opportunities for investment in tech industries enabling HongShan to act independently without US oversight.

In a letter to Sequoia Capital, the committee requested a comprehensive list of all companies in which the firm has invested that are either based in China or have significant operations there. They also asked for details regarding ownership and any Chinese government interest. Additionally, the committee wants to understand how Sequoia’s reported US-based limited partners have utilized their investments and how the firm would respond if one of its portfolio companies were to be placed on a sanctions or trade restriction list.

Sequoia Capital China had already reduced its capital deployment within China before the split, with TechCrunch reporting 62 deals between Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, compared to 177 deals during the same period the previous year. As November 1 approaches, Sequoia Capital is expected to provide a thorough response to the committee’s inquiry.

