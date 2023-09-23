The Impact of TikTok Frenzies on Public Services and Education

TikTok frenzies, driven the platform’s algorithm, are causing an increase in anti-social behavior and disruption, placing a strain on public services. The BBC’s investigation highlighted several instances where TikTok’s algorithm was linked to interference in police investigations and school vandalism. While TikTok claims that its algorithm prioritizes safety, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Users are being recommended videos that they wouldn’t normally see, which incentivizes them to create unusual and potentially dangerous content. Former staffers, app users, and wider social media data analysis all point to these frenzies, where TikTok generates disproportionate engagement on specific topics.

Examples of this behavior extend beyond the UK, with an online obsession with a murder case in the US leading to false accusations and TikTok potentially fueling recent riots in France. These behaviors have serious consequences, causing unnecessary pain and grief for victims and their families and hindering criminal investigations.

TikTok’s impact on public services is a cause for concern among police leaders and teachers’ unions. Chief Constable Pippa Mills, the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Communications, acknowledges that not all effects of TikTok are negative, but the highlighted cases demonstrate that it can lead to dangerous and criminal behavior offline.

The involvement of TikTok users in interfering with police investigations places added pressure on law enforcement agencies. Donna Jones, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, urges TikTok to take more responsibility for the impact its design has on users, emphasizing that TikTok’s business model relies on active participation.

Teachers’ unions also express worry about the impact of social media platforms on student behavior. Incidents originating on social media often spill over into school time, leaving educators to deal with the fallout. The Association of School and College Leaders calls for stronger action from the government to ensure school safety.

While the Online Safety Bill recently passed in the UK parliament aims to hold social media platforms accountable for user safety, representatives from police and teachers argue that further measures are necessary. They welcome the legislation but emphasize the need for additional revisions to provide maximum protection for young people.

TikTok acknowledges that it recommends different types of content to prevent repetitive patterns, removes harmful misinformation, and reduces the reach of videos with unverified information. However, the platform also points out that users naturally show more interest in topics that are part of the national conversation and intensified news reporting.

Sources: BBC News