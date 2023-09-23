TikTok Frenzies Causing Strain on Public Services, warn Police and Teachers’ Unions

Police leaders and teachers’ unions are raising concerns about the impact of TikTok frenzies on public services. The BBC revealed that disproportionate engagement driven TikTok has led to disruption, including interference in a police investigation and school vandalism. TikTok claims that its algorithm prioritizes safety while building communities. However, the BBC’s investigation found that users are being recommended videos that incentivize them to engage in unusual behavior on the platform.

Further examples of TikTok frenzies include an online obsession with a murder case in the US that led to false accusations and the suggestion that the platform fueled recent riots in France. Chief Constable Pippa Mills of the National Police Chiefs’ Council warns that TikTok can lead to dangerous and criminal behavior offline, causing pain and grief to victims and their families.

Donna Jones, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, expresses deep concern about interference and anti-social behavior TikTok users and calls on the platform to take more responsibility for its design’s impact on users. Teachers’ unions are also worried about the influence of social media platforms on student behavior, with incidents occurring both inside and outside of school. The government is urged to take stronger action to ensure school safety.

The BBC’s investigation coincides with the passing of the Online Safety Bill in the UK parliament, which aims to make social media firms more responsible for user safety. The government acknowledges the importance of decisive action in preventing social media content from spiraling out of control. While police and teachers’ representatives welcome the legislation, they believe it needs further revisions to provide maximum protection for young people.

TikTok states that it recommends different types of content to disrupt repetitive patterns for users and removes harmful misinformation. However, police and teachers’ unions emphasize the need for more to be done to address the negative impact of TikTok frenzies on public safety.

