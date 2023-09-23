TikTok Frenzies: The Impact on Public Services and Safety

A recent investigation the BBC has revealed how TikTok frenzies, driven the platform’s algorithm, are putting a strain on public services and safety. The investigation found several alarming examples, including public interference in a police investigation and incidents of school vandalism.

TikTok’s algorithm is designed to prioritize safety while building communities. However, the BBC’s investigation discovered that users are being recommended videos that they wouldn’t normally see, leading them to engage in unusual and sometimes dangerous behavior on the platform.

The impact of these frenzies extends beyond the online world. One example highlighted the investigation was the interference of TikTok users in the police investigation of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance. This public interference not only hindered the investigation but also caused unnecessary pain and grief to the victim’s family. Another example was the suggestion that TikTok played a role in fueling recent riots in France.

Police leaders and teachers’ unions have expressed their concern about the negative effects of TikTok frenzies. Chief Constable Pippa Mills, the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Communications, acknowledged that while not all of TikTok’s effects are negative, the platform can lead to dangerous and criminal behavior offline.

Teachers’ unions have also raised concerns about the impact of social media platforms on student behavior. Incidents of anti-social behavior often spill into school time, leaving educators to deal with the fallout.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) and the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) have called on TikTok to take more responsibility for the impact of its design on its users. They have urged the government to take stronger action to ensure the safety of schools and communities.

The investigation comes at a time when the UK parliament has passed the Online Safety Bill, which aims to make social media firms more accountable for user safety. While welcomed police and teachers, there is a call for further revisions to ensure maximum protection for young people.

TikTok has responded to the investigation stating that it recommends different types of content to interrupt repetitive patterns for users and removes harmful misinformation. However, more action is needed to address the negative impact of TikTok frenzies on public services and safety.

