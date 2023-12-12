Title: TikTok Food Influencer Ignites Controversy with Unconventional Food Choices in New York City

Summary: TikTok food influencer Keith Lee’s recent tour of New York City, where he visits and reviews eateries for his 15.4 million TikTok followers, has sparked controversy and divided opinions among locals. Lee’s unconventional food choices, including a salmon chopped cheese and pizza from touristy joints in Manhattan, have caused an uproar on TikTok. Despite the backlash, the “Keith Lee effect” was already at play, boosting sales at the small businesses he visited. Lee’s videos have also prompted New Yorkers to defend their beloved local food establishments and offer alternative recommendations. However, his visit to Taste of Heaven, a soul food restaurant in Bedford-Stuyvesant, brought relief as he praised the dishes and left a generous tip. Lee’s tour continues, with visits to more diverse eateries in Brooklyn and Queens.

Title: TikTok’s Keith Lee Shakes Up New York City Food Scene

