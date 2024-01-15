TikTok Influencer Acknowledges Hospitality of Bay Area, But Expresses Concerns for Tourists

Alysse Williams, the owner of The Luxe Box restaurant in West Oakland, was thrilled when TikTok influencer Keith Lee visited her establishment. Lee, who boasts over 15 million followers on the popular social media platform, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received during his stay in the Bay Area.

While Lee acknowledged the kindness and hospitality of the people he encountered, he also expressed his belief that the Bay Area is currently not an ideal destination for tourists. In his TikTok video, Lee shared his perspective that the residents of the region are primarily focused on survival in the face of high living costs and other challenges.

Although Lee’s remarks seemed to encompass the entire Bay Area, it appears that his time was mainly spent in San Francisco and Oakland. He made a point to visit smaller establishments like The Luxe Box, where he enjoyed a delicious meal of jerk lamb, basa fish, yams, and macaroni. The experience left a positive impression on him, evident from the generous $2,500 tip he left.

However, Lee ultimately decided to cut his trip short due to an allergic reaction, unpleasant dining experiences, and safety concerns. While some have criticized his assessment of the entire Bay Area based on his limited experiences, others have understood his perspective and agreed with his observations about the challenges faced locals.

For Alysse Williams, the successful owner of The Luxe Box, Lee’s visit was not only a boost to her business but also an opportunity to demonstrate her hard work and determination as a mother. Despite the hardships faced, she has managed to create a profitable establishment with the support of her partner and children.

As the Bay Area grapples with various issues, including rising crime rates and the high cost of living, it is crucial to recognize the resilience and ingenuity of business owners like Williams. While there may be room for improvement, the hospitality and entrepreneurial spirit found in the region continue to shine through.