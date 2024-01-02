New Orleans Tops Food Critic’s List for Best Food Scene

Summary: Viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee ranked New Orleans as the number one city for its food scene, based on his recent food tour. Lee praised the city for its exceptional customer service and likened the dining experience to visiting a beloved family member’s home.

What set New Orleans apart from the other cities? According to Lee, it was the outstanding customer service. He expressed that everywhere he went, he felt like he was a part of the family. Dining establishments in the city gave off a warm and inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of visiting a cherished relative’s home.

Lee visited several local businesses during his tour, including Monday Restaurant and Bar, BSweet Cakes and Bistro, Kajunlicious Food Therapy, AJ’s Jazzy Grill, Sweet Thangs NOLA, and Stampdat Soul and Seafood. These establishments provided him with unforgettable culinary experiences.

Local business owners were delighted to have Lee visit their establishments. A spokesperson for Monday Restaurant and Bar noted that Lee’s honest review and support for black-owned businesses led to a significant boost in followers on social media platforms. Similarly, Stricen Carter, the owner of Sweet Thangs NOLA, expressed her joy upon meeting Lee and even gave him a warm hug.

Lee admitted that his food tour left him 15 pounds heavier, but he had no regrets. In fact, he expressed his eagerness to do it all over again, emphasizing his love for the New Orleans food scene.

New Orleans has secured its position as a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts. The city’s exceptional culinary offerings and welcoming atmosphere make it a top choice for anyone seeking a truly memorable dining experience.