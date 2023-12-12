The Rise of a TikTok Food Critic: Keith Lee and the Controversial Order

Summary: Keith Lee, a well-known food reviewer on TikTok and Instagram, has sparked controversy with his recent visit to New York City. Lee’s decision to order a salmon chopped cheese from a local deli, as recommended a fan, received mixed reactions from New Yorkers. Despite the backlash, the unique sandwich has become the most popular item at the deli, leading to an increase in business. This phenomenon, known as the “Keith Lee effect,” has been observed in various cities across the country, with Lee’s reviews boosting sales for small, minority-owned businesses.

As Keith Lee embarked on his food tour of New York City, New Yorkers couldn’t help but voice their opinions about his unconventional choice. The recommendation to try a salmon chopped cheese sandwich raised eyebrows and prompted reactions both online and offline. While some expressed disbelief and even disgust at the idea of fish at a deli, others were intrigued the twist on the classic New York bodega staple.

The controversy surrounding the salmon chopped cheese didn’t deter Lee from giving it a try. In his review, he rated the sandwich a respectable 7.5 out of 10, highlighting its slight saltiness as the only drawback. This review, along with Lee’s massive following, catapulted the once-unknown menu item to fame. TasteBudz Deli, the Queens bodega where the sandwich was ordered, now sees at least 100 orders of the salmon chopped cheese every day.

Despite the initial backlash, the deli proudly embraces its newfound popularity, even going so far as to feature the “2 Smoove Salmon Chopped Cheese” as the star attraction on its website and social media. Co-owner Daquon Bowers, who created the sandwich for his own dietary preferences, is thrilled the attention. The small, family-run business is experiencing what is now known as the “Keith Lee effect,” which refers to the influx of customers after a positive review from the influencer.

This phenomenon is not unique to New York City. Throughout his food reviews, Lee has showcased small, often minority-owned establishments around the country. His support has helped struggling businesses gain recognition and generate significant sales. From Houston to Detroit, Lee’s loyal followers have shown their support flocking to the spots he reviews.

While some remain skeptical about the influence of social media on dining preferences, it is undeniable that Keith Lee has become a powerful voice in the food industry. His reviews can make or break a business, and his ability to connect with his audience has turned the tables for many struggling establishments. As the “Keith Lee effect” continues to spread, more small businesses are eagerly awaiting their turn in the spotlight, thanks to this TikTok food critic.