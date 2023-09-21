TikTok Users Report Issues with Filter Video Keywords Setting

TikTok’s Filter Video Keywords tool, introduced in July 2022, was intended to allow users to block videos containing specific words or hashtags. However, many users have reported that they either do not have access to the setting or that it does not work as intended.

Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety at TikTok, described the tool as an important safety feature to help users customize their viewing preferences and have a safe experience on the platform. Despite promises that the feature would be available to everyone, hundreds of TikTok users have expressed frustration about not being able to find the setting or that it fails to block videos with the specified keywords or hashtags.

Gizmodo reached out to TikTok about the issue, and the company responded acknowledging the problem and taking steps to address it. However, TikTok did not disclose the number of affected users or the specific cause of the issue.

The Federal Trade Commission has previously stated that breaking promises about privacy and safety settings violates the law, highlighting the importance of companies delivering on their commitments regarding user controls. In the case of TikTok, the company claims the issue was a temporary glitch that has since been fixed.

It is worth noting that some users also reported seeing videos with hashtags that were supposed to be blocked Filter Video Keywords, despite having access to the setting. TikTok allows users to block certain hashtags, but it appears that the system did not consistently enforce these restrictions.

While TikTok’s response to the issue resolved the disappearance of the setting, it did not provide a clear explanation for the reports of the setting not working properly. It remains to be seen if further changes or updates will be implemented to address these concerns.

