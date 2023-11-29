TikTok Appeals to Utah Supreme Court to Delay Hearing on Contempt Charges

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is making an emergency appeal to the Utah Supreme Court to postpone a hearing that could result in the company being found in contempt of court. A judge had ordered TikTok to hand over documents to the Utah Division of Consumer Protection December 1st, as part of an ongoing investigation, but the company is seeking a stay in the legal proceedings while it appeals the ruling.

The motion for emergency relief, filed TikTok’s attorney Deno Himonas, highlights that without a stay, the company would be forced to provide the documents in question, potentially undermining the value of its appeal. TikTok has argued that the investigative subpoenas became invalid once Utah filed a separate lawsuit against the company.

Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection has accused TikTok of non-compliance with subpoenas and has taken the matter to court. Additionally, the state has separately sued TikTok, claiming that the platform’s addictive algorithms are detrimental to the mental health of Utah’s youth. The state has also accused TikTok of misleading investigators about its business operations.

Governor Spencer Cox and members of the Utah State Legislature have long been critical of social media platforms, holding them responsible for the perceived harm caused to young people and attempting to regulate their activities. The state has taken similar legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

While the Utah Supreme Court has not yet made a decision on the stay, it has requested a response from the state’s lawyers Thursday. This is the same day that both TikTok and the Utah Attorney General’s Office are scheduled to appear in court.

