TikTok Introduces Double-Speed Playback Feature

In a recent update, TikTok quietly added a new trick that allows fans to watch videos at double speed. This feature is perfect for those who love to consume TikTok clips as quickly as possible, allowing them to skip through longer videos and reduce the time spent on the app.

According to Search Logistics, the average TikTok user spends around 52 minutes on the app per day. With the double-speed playback trick, users can potentially cut that time in half, saving them precious minutes throughout the day.

To fast-forward a video on TikTok, simply tap and hold on the left-hand side of the screen in the lower half. While holding, the video will play back at 2x speed. Once you release, the video will return to its normal playback speed. Unfortunately, there are no options to go faster than 2x or slow down to 1.5x, so users will have to stick with the preset options.

If the trick is not working for you, it is possible that you are using an outdated version of the app. Make sure to update TikTok in the Apple App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android to access this feature.

Interestingly, this double-speed playback trick is not exclusive to TikTok. It is also possible to speed up playback on YouTube. On a computer, simply hover over the player and click on the Settings cogwheel. Then, click on “speed” and choose your desired playback speed. On iPhone, tap the video and choose “More” followed “Playback Speed.” Android users can achieve the same effect tapping and holding anywhere on the video.

In conclusion, TikTok’s new double-speed playback feature provides users with a time-saving option to watch videos at an accelerated pace. This trend of increased playback speed also extends to other platforms like YouTube, allowing users to consume content more efficiently.