Tulsa Couple Uses Social Media Fame to Rebuild Fire-Damaged Home For Free

A couple in Tulsa, known for their popular social media accounts showcasing DIY projects and home remodeling hacks, are now putting their platform to use giving back to their community. Nik and Alivia Stophel have gained a massive following on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, with millions of followers combined.

Recently, the couple came across the story of Latrice Iiland, a Tulsa resident whose home was destroyed in a fire. Iiland had been trying to rebuild her home herself after her insurance fell short and she fell victim to a roofing scam. Living in a tiny section of her damaged home, Iiland persisted in her remodeling efforts for several months.

When Nik and Alivia learned about Iiland’s situation, they decided to step in and offer their help. They reached out to her and offered to take on the entire restoration project, covering everything from the roof to the interior, free of charge. Iiland was overwhelmed with gratitude, describing the moment as winning the lottery.

The Stophels wasted no time and immediately got to work. They enlisted the support of their social media followers to raise funds for the project, and the community responded enthusiastically, contributing over $30,000 towards the remodel. With the generous support and the couple’s hard work, the house is now nearing completion.

In addition to repairing the fire damage, the Stophels transformed the front of the house, giving it a vibrant blue color inspired the Florida Keys. The transformation has been nothing short of remarkable, and Iiland considers her renovated home as her personal phoenix, rising from the ashes.

Once the project is finished, Iiland wants to pay forward the helping hand she received extending the same level of generosity to others in need. Meanwhile, Nik and Liv have no plans to slow down their community-driven initiatives. They believe that helping others not only brings them joy but also encourages others to do the same.

The story of this Tulsa couple’s selfless act showcases the power social media platforms can have in bringing people together to make a positive impact. It serves as a reminder that acts of kindness and generosity have the ability to change lives and inspire others to do good in their own communities.