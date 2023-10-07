TikTok-Famous Small-Town Police Chief Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A police chief from a small town in Kansas, who gained fame on TikTok, has been arrested on federal charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. Joel Justice Womochil, 38, rose to social media prominence with his TikTok videos showcasing his life as a police officer, but a recently unsealed federal complaint reveals a disturbing secret.

Womochil, who went the username “@ictbaddad” on the now-defunct social media platform X, had a profile picture of “Pedobear,” a cartoon associated with the pedophile community. The complaint alleges that he utilized a secret Twitter account to trade incest videos and engage in conversations about child exploitation.

The investigation into Womochil’s activities started with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which reported that a particular account had backed up explicit child abuse material. Tracing the account back to Womochil, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) seized his phone and discovered disturbing images and videos of child abuse. A search of his home office yielded more evidence, including a laptop and an external hard drive.

Womochil, who had served as police chief in Burns, Kansas since February 2022, recently resigned, citing the “best interest” of himself and the department. However, his sudden resignation drew suspicion, and he was subsequently arrested on state charges of possessing child sexual abuse material. The federal charges now facing him carry severe penalties, including potential decades in prison.

This case highlights the importance of diligent investigations into online activities, as well as the need to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation. It also underscores the potential dangers associated with individuals who misuse their authority and engage in criminal behavior. The legal process will now determine the full extent of Womochil’s actions and the consequences he will face.

