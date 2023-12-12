Youthforia Partners with SolComms to Drive Brand Expansion

Youthforia, the innovative makeup brand known for its “makeup you can sleep in,” has announced a new collaboration with SolComms, a leading PR agency. The partnership will focus on media relations, event strategy, influencer marketing, and increasing executive visibility, with a particular emphasis on founder Fiona Co Chan.

With products available at Ulta Beauty and Amazon, Youthforia has gained significant popularity, thanks in part to its vibrant presence on TikTok. One of its standout products, a color-changing blush, went viral on the platform in August, amassing over 32.7 million combined views.

Chan expressed her excitement over the collaboration, stating, “While we have been fortunate to receive great organic support through social media, I believe it’s crucial to bring in the right leadership and agency partners to fuel further brand growth.”

SolComms aims to ensure that both Youthforia’s stakeholders and the media are well-informed about the brand’s expansion plans. To achieve this, Tina Shim and Kristen Giddings have been appointed to oversee marketing and sales, respectively.

According to Bruno Solari, the founder of SolComms, Youthforia is maturing as a brand, leveraging its success on TikTok and strategically enlisting experienced executives to drive commercial growth.

Under the guidance of SolComms director Kylee Kaetzel and her team, the agency is committed to supporting Youthforia’s growth trajectory. While specific budget details remain undisclosed, it is clear that Youthforia intends to invest significantly in this collaboration to propel its brand forward.

In response to criticism from Black TikTok creators regarding the lack of inclusivity in its skincare-infused foundation, Date Night, Youthforia emphasizes that bringing on agency support was always part of their plan. They assert that now is the opportune moment to access the expertise and guidance necessary to address such concerns while continuing to expand.

SolComms, which launched in June, has quickly established itself as a sought-after PR agency. In addition to Youthforia, it has recently been appointed as the PR AOR for Atropos Health, a physician consulting service, and Intrivo, a health diagnostics company.

As Youthforia enters this exciting phase of growth, its collaboration with SolComms is poised to pave the way for broader reach, heightened customer engagement, and a stronger brand presence in the beauty industry.