TikTok-Famous Hinesville Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 12 Years

The beloved Hinesville restaurant, Izola’s, which gained fame and a massive following on TikTok, has announced its permanent closure after 12 years of operation. The owners cited the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including rising food costs and difficulties in staffing, as the main reasons behind their decision.

Glenn Poole, the owner of Izola’s, expressed his sadness about the situation, stating, “Over COVID, everything changed, and it never came back.” The announcement was made through a TikTok video, posted to their account with more than 500,000 followers.

Despite initially catering mainly to local Southerners seeking nostalgic comfort food, the restaurant’s popularity skyrocketed when it went viral on TikTok two years ago. Through daily posts, they showcased their buffet line and shared recipes inspired Grandma Izola’s cooking.

The newfound attention brought customers from all corners of the globe. People from Africa, Germany, and even Australia made pilgrimages to Hinesville just to experience Izola’s culinary delights. The restaurant’s success even contributed to the local economy, with hotels expressing gratitude for the influx of visitors dining at Izola’s.

However, the challenges posed the pandemic and its aftermath proved insurmountable for the restaurant. Despite the closure, the owners expressed gratitude for the support they received and expressed hope that their loyal customers and TikTok followers would visit them one last time.

As for their future plans, the Poole family looks forward to taking a well-deserved break after 40 years in the food industry. While Izola’s will be missed, its legacy will live on through the memories and tastes it provided to locals and visitors alike.

Source: Hinesville restaurant closes after struggling with COVID-19 impacts and food costs.