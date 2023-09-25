TikTok Famous Couple Spreads Positivity on “Walk Across America” Journey in the Grand Strand

Matt and Grace Grooms, a famous couple on TikTok, have made a stop in Myrtle Beach as part of their “Walk Across America” journey. The couple, known as “The Golden Road,” is spreading positivity and raising money for various organizations along the way.

Starting their journey in California, this is the second time the couple is walking across America. Currently, they are traveling on the East Coast Greenway, starting from Maine and planning to finish in Florida. Their daily average is around 15 to 22 miles, and they rely on the hospitality of those who open their homes to them for accommodation.

The Grooms have received an overwhelming response to their request for places to stay, with 400 addresses along the East Coast. They have stayed in barns and backyards, experiencing the kindness and generosity of strangers. The couple finds this experience truly remarkable.

In addition to their journey, the Grooms are raising money for Elevate Youth, a mentorship program for young children. They have already raised $30,000 and aim to spread positivity and bring smiles to people’s faces as they continue their journey. Their social media platforms showcase the belief that there is more good in the world than bad, encouraging others to get outside, do what they can, and spread kindness.

The Grooms will resume their journey on Tuesday, heading towards Murrells Inlet, continuing their mission to make a positive impact.

