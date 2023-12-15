TikTok Under Investigation for Providing Inaccurate Information

The UK communications regulator, Ofcom, is currently investigating TikTok over concerns that the platform provided inaccurate information. Ofcom requested information from TikTok, as well as Snap and Twitch, about how they protect children from harmful content. While all three platforms have measures in place to prevent children from encountering harmful videos, there are still instances where children may face harm while using these platforms.

One area of focus for Ofcom was TikTok’s parental control system, called “Family Pairing.” The system, introduced in April 2020, allows parents to link their accounts with their child’s account and manage screen time, direct messages, content filtering, and privacy settings. However, Ofcom has reason to believe that the information provided TikTok regarding its parental control system was inaccurate.

Additionally, Ofcom’s research suggests that more than a fifth of children aged 8 to 17 have an adult online profile. This raises concerns about age verification on platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and Snap. While these platforms have measures in place to spot underage users, including AI and human moderation, it is challenging to determine the exact number of underage users on these platforms.

Ofcom also highlighted concerns regarding Twitch, a popular livestreaming site for gamers. Content on Twitch is open access, allowing anyone of any age to watch videos, even if they are rated mature. The platform’s content warnings can also be easily dismissed. Unlike TikTok and Snap, Twitch requires parents to supervise their children in real-time while using the service, according to the platform’s terms and conditions.

The investigation Ofcom comes as online safety regulations, such as the recently passed Online Safety Act, demand stronger measures to protect children from harmful social media content. Ofcom will be consulting on guidance for child safety measures under the new act in spring 2024.

It is essential for platforms like TikTok, Snap, and Twitch to address these concerns and ensure accurate information is provided and effective measures are in place to protect children online. Parents play a crucial role in monitoring their children’s online activities, but platforms must also take responsibility for creating a safe environment for young users.