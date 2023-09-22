TikTok Faces Bans in African Countries Amid Global Scrutiny

TikTok, the popular short video app, is encountering more bans, this time from the African nations of Senegal, Somalia, and Kenya. These bans come in addition to the ongoing scrutiny TikTok is facing from lawmakers in the United States and Europe.

The concerns surrounding TikTok revolve around the content the app delivers to its underage users and potential security risks. While TikTok is based in Singapore, its parent company ByteDance is based in China, raising worries that the Chinese Communist Party could exploit the app to gather intelligence.

In Kenya, TikTok remains operational after reaching an agreement with the country’s parliament to reduce sexually explicit content shown on live channels during late hours. Conversely, in Somalia, the app was officially banned due to the presence of violent extremist content, as the nation grapples with the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Senegal authorities claim the ban on TikTok was imposed because of the app’s dissemination of hateful and subversive messages. However, human rights groups argue that the ban was implemented to suppress criticism of the government.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has faced bans. India, for instance, prohibited the app in 2020, but recent reports suggest that TikTok and ByteDance still had access to user data collected during that time.

Moreover, the European Union has banned TikTok from official devices, mirroring similar actions taken the United States, Canada, and Australia. U.S. lawmakers have launched inquiries into the app amid concerns that China could harness the social network to gather information on U.S. citizens or perpetuate propaganda supportive of the communist country.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has staunchly defended the app, asserting that it is a Singaporean company rather than a Chinese one. Chew has also committed to establishing infrastructure to ensure that U.S. user data remains within the United States rather than being stored on servers in China.

This article is based on information from NewsNation.

Sources: NewsNation