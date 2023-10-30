TikTok Under Fire for Allowing Pro-Hamas Content Despite Guidelines

TikTok is once again facing calls for a ban as it has been discovered that the social media app is flooded with videos glorifying Hamas, the terrorist organization. Despite its own guidelines banning content that praises or supports extremist organizations, TikTok features hundreds of videos that appear to endorse Hamas.

One video, for instance, shows news footage of attacks with the caption “The unforgettable day,” while another video portrays Israelis fleeing from a music festival with a caption referring to them as “fleeing like mice.” These pro-Hamas videos persist on the platform even as TikTok claims to be committed to combating harmful content.

This revelation has prompted concerns about the app’s role in fueling anti-Semitism and the spread of extremist views. Politicians and regulators have criticized TikTok for its failure to effectively address terrorist content, especially in the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Alicia Kearns, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, voiced her worries, stating, “TikTok is fast becoming a platform for misinformation at best, and extremist-glorifying content at worst, regarding the current conflict in the Middle East.”

While other social media platforms also struggle with disinformation and pro-Hamas propaganda, the specific concern with TikTok lies in its connection to its parent company, ByteDance, which has faced scrutiny over its ties to the Chinese state. Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for an immediate ceasefire, China has refrained from explicitly condemning Hamas attacks.

The emergence of Hamas propaganda on TikTok has reinforced the call for a ban on the app, according to Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of the Conservative Party. The recent introduction of the Online Safety Act, which holds tech giants responsible for removing harmful content, further underscores the importance of addressing and eradicating terrorist material from social media platforms.

To this end, Ofcom, the media regulator in the UK, has written to TikTok about the risks associated with accessing harmful content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict on its platform. They emphasize the need to protect users from such content, in line with the requirements of the Online Safety Act.

TikTok has responded to the criticism stating that it is reviewing the Arabic search term used to find pro-Hamas videos, and it will remove any content that violates its community guidelines. However, TikTok’s failure to effectively address these videos raises concerns about its commitment to user safety and combating extremist content.

The European Commission has also demanded information from TikTok regarding its measures to curb the spread of Hamas content. The company has assured cooperation and is providing information in response to the request.

While TikTok has faced the threat of a ban in the past, it successfully challenged an order to sell off its US operations or shut down. Although it has been banned from government devices in some countries, the possibility of a complete ban has diminished recently.

FAQ

1. What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that is classified as a terrorist group several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

2. Why is TikTok receiving calls for a ban?

TikTok is facing calls for a ban due to its failure to remove pro-Hamas content from its platform, despite its guidelines prohibiting such content. Critics argue that TikTok’s allowance of extremist material contributes to the spread of anti-Semitism and harmful ideologies.

3. What action has Ofcom taken regarding TikTok?

Ofcom, the media regulator in the UK, has written to TikTok regarding the risk of its users encountering harmful content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. They have emphasized the need for video-sharing apps to implement measures to protect users from terrorist content and material that incites hatred or violence.

4. What is the Online Safety Act?

The Online Safety Act is a legislation in the UK that places legal responsibility on tech giants to remove illegal content or face significant fines. It aims to ensure the safety of users and combat harmful content on social media platforms.

5. Has TikTok responded to the criticism?

TikTok has stated that it is reviewing the Arabic search term and will remove any content that violates its community guidelines. However, concerns persist regarding TikTok’s ability to effectively address extremist content and protect its users.