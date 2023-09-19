TikTok Faces Surge of Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Giveaways Exploiting Elon Musk Themes

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, is currently dealing with a surge of fraudulent cryptocurrency giveaways that target users who trust themes associated with Elon Musk, his companies SpaceX and Tesla. These schemes, highlighted in a recent report Bleeping Computer, reveal the tactics employed scammers to steal victims’ cryptocurrency.

The scammers behind these deceptive giveaways lure users into creating accounts on counterfeit cryptocurrency exchange websites. They typically request a small cryptocurrency deposit to activate the account. However, once the funds are deposited, the scammers disappear with the money, leaving users empty-handed. In some cases, the scammers also collect users’ KYC information, opening the door for further exploitation.

This wave of fake cryptocurrency giveaways on TikTok mirrors a longstanding issue seen on other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where threat actors pose as celebrities, including Elon Musk, to run bogus giveaways. The increasing popularity of TikTok has now made it a prime target for these crypto scammers.

The scams on TikTok vary in complexity. Some feature deep fake videos of Elon Musk appearing to be interviewed on major news networks, promoting the fraudulent giveaways. Others take a simpler approach, demonstrating how to log in to a dubious website and enter a promo code to supposedly receive free Bitcoin. Despite the warning signs, these scams have successfully swindled millions of dollars from unsuspecting users.

While TikTok deals with its crypto scam epidemic, Elon Musk faces scrutiny on Twitter, where cryptocurrency-related scams persist. Despite his claims of eliminating 90% of fraud on the platform, questions remain about its effectiveness in curbing these scams.

The influx of fake cryptocurrency giveaways exploiting Elon Musk themes on TikTok underscores the need for users to exercise caution and skepticism when encountering such schemes. It is crucial for individuals to be vigilant, especially with online giveaways that seem too good to be true. Moreover, social media platforms must intensify their efforts to combat these scams and protect users from financial exploitation.

