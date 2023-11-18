TikTok Challenges “Gatekeeper” Status in EU’s Digital Markets Act

TikTok has recently joined Meta, the parent company of Facebook, in pushing back against the “gatekeeper” status imposed the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). While tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have chosen not to challenge their designations, Apple’s response remains unknown.

The DMA aims to create a more level playing field for tech companies and make it easier for users to switch between competing services. In September, Europe identified 22 “gatekeeper” services operated Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and TikTok.

TikTok argues that it falls below the DMA’s revenue threshold of generating EUR 7.5 billion annually within the European Economic Area. The company believes that their designation as a gatekeeper undermines the DMA’s objective of promoting competition shielding established gatekeepers from emerging competitors like TikTok.

Contrary to the gatekeeper label, TikTok considers itself to be a strong challenger in the European market. Despite being operational for just over five years, the company believes its platform is capable of taking on more dominant players.

Similarly, Meta has challenged the gatekeeper designations for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms but has not appealed against the status given to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company states that its appeal aims to seek clarification on specific legal points regarding Messenger and Marketplace under the DMA. Meta emphasizes its commitment to complying with the DMA and working collaboratively with the European Commission in preparation for compliance.

As for Apple, the company has yet to comment on its plans regarding the “gatekeeper” designation. The deadline to appeal is November 16. Interestingly, EU antitrust regulators are also investigating whether Microsoft’s Bing and Apple’s iMessage should be classified as gatekeepers.

