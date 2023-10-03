The Era of Free Platforms Coming to an End

Summary: TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook may soon launch subscription plans without advertisements for their users. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly working on a paid option to provide a new experience for its platform users. It is rumored that Meta will offer a subscription of €10 per month for each Facebook or Instagram account on desktop, with an additional €6 for each additional account. The price would increase to €13 per month for mobile devices, taking into consideration the commissions charged Apple and Google’s app stores for in-app payments. Although this information has not been officially confirmed, Meta has reportedly informed European regulatory authorities of its plan to launch an ad-free subscription in the coming months, while still offering users the choice to access the platforms for free accepting to view advertiser advertisements. TikTok is also said to be working on a similar subscription plan, currently in testing in a single English-language market outside the United States. This marks a significant shift for TikTok, as it has relied heavily on advertising for revenue but is now considering adopting a subscription model like Meta and Twitter to allow users to avoid viewing advertisements.

The era of free platforms seems to be coming to an end, with rumors suggesting that TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook may soon introduce subscription plans without advertisements. According to reports, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is working on a paid option to provide a new experience for its platform users. The rumored subscription plan would cost €10 per month for each Facebook or Instagram account on desktop, with an additional €6 for each additional account. For mobile devices, the price would increase to €13 per month to account for the commissions charged Apple and Google’s app stores for in-app payments.

Although these rumors have not been confirmed, Meta has allegedly informed European regulatory authorities of its plan to launch an ad-free subscription in the coming months. However, users would still have the option to access the platforms for free accepting to view advertisements from advertisers.

TikTok is also reportedly exploring a similar subscription plan. Currently in testing in a single English-language market outside the United States, TikTok’s subscription model aims to allow users to opt out of viewing advertisements. This marks a significant shift for TikTok, which has primarily relied on advertising for revenue.

