TikTok’s Parent Company ByteDance Expands Presence on the West Coast

ByteDance, the parent company of popular app TikTok, is expanding its presence across the West Coast. Over the past year, the Beijing-based internet technology company has signed leases for several hundred thousand square feet in Los Angeles, Puget Sound, and the Bay Area.

In Culver City, ByteDance has recently expanded its space taking an additional 90,049 square feet at 900 Corporate Pointe through a sublease agreement. This comes after ByteDance already occupied 172,202 square feet at a nearby building on Bristol Parkway, which was further expanded approximately 53,202 square feet in August.

ByteDance’s expansion efforts also extend beyond Los Angeles. During the third quarter of this year, the company subleased 66,000 square feet at the Key Center in Bellevue. Additionally, in late 2020, ByteDance signed a substantial sublease agreement for 658,000 square feet at San Jose’s Coleman Highline. These expansion moves demonstrate the company’s growth in both popularity and size.

Aside from its presence in entertainment and social media, ByteDance has also grown its e-commerce platform. The company opened 389 job openings in Seattle last year, with a focus on e-commerce, e-commerce monetization strategy, retail category leadership, and more for the TikTok Shop.

As ByteDance continues to expand its presence in the West Coast, it showcases its ambition to tap into new sectors of the industry while maintaining its upward trajectory in popularity.