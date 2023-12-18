TikTok Expands Music Integration, Amplifying Music Discovery

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has announced the expansion of its “Add to Music App” feature to 19 additional countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Following its successful launch in the US and UK, the feature allows users to save the songs they discover on TikTok directly to their preferred music streaming services.

With the expansion, users in countries like Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, among others, can now experience the benefits of this feature. By clicking the “Add Song” button displayed next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video, users can seamlessly save the song to their chosen music streaming service. They have the option to select their preferred platform, and the track will be automatically saved to a default playlist. Users can also add the track to an existing or new playlist of their creation.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, expressed excitement about the positive response to the feature’s launch in the US and UK. Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favorite music streaming platforms, driving music discovery and potentially leading to more tracks becoming hits.

This expansion aims to provide millions more music fans around the world with the ability to enjoy seamless music integration and discover new artists. It opens up avenues for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers. The “Add to Music App” feature contributes to the democratization of music, as users have the flexibility to choose their preferred music streaming service and curate their own playlists.

TikTok continues to innovate and expand its features to enhance the user experience and keep music discovery at the forefront of its platform. With this expansion, more users worldwide can fully immerse themselves in TikTok’s musical offerings and contribute to the success of emerging artists.