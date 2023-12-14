TikTok Expands “Add to Music App” Feature to 19 New Markets

TikTok is making moves to further integrate its music platform with popular streaming services as it expands its “Add to Music App” feature in 19 additional countries. The feature, which was initially launched in the United States and United Kingdom, allows users to save sounds from TikTok directly to their preferred streaming app, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

The latest update will bring the “Add to Music App” feature to users in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Argentina, Colombia, the Netherlands, Turkey, South Africa, Vietnam, and the Philippines. While Amazon Music users in most of these countries will have access to the feature, it will not be available in Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, and the Philippines.

To access this feature, TikTok users can simply scroll through their For You feed and find an “Add Song” button next to a track name. Clicking on this button will transfer the song directly from TikTok to their chosen streaming service. On Spotify, the saved song will be added to the user’s “Liked Songs” playlist, while on Amazon Music, it will be earmarked on a “TikTok Songs” playlist or another playlist of the user’s choice.

Ole Obermann, TikTok’s global head of music business development, expressed excitement about the positive response the feature has received in the US and UK, stating that music fans are embracing the opportunity to discover and save music from TikTok directly to their favorite streaming services. He believes that this expansion will provide even more opportunities for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers.

Lindsey Kelt of TikTok’s distribution partnerships also highlighted the benefits of the “Add to Music App” feature, stating that it streamlines the music discovery experience for both users and artists. She is excited that the feature will now be available to TikTok users in multiple additional countries, bringing more joy through a simplified musical discovery experience.

In conclusion, TikTok’s expansion of the “Add to Music App” feature to 19 new markets reflects its commitment to bridging the gap between its platform and popular streaming services, providing users with a seamless music discovery and sharing experience.