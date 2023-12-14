TikTok Expands “Add to Music App” Feature to 19 More Countries

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has announced the global expansion of its “Add to Music App” feature. This feature allows users to seamlessly save songs they discover on TikTok to their preferred music streaming services. Originally launched in the US and UK, the feature is now available in 19 additional countries including Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and more.

The “Add to Music App” feature empowers music enthusiasts to instantly capture and save TikTok-discovered songs. Users can choose from popular streaming platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify to add the songs to their own playlists. This enhances the music discovery experience on TikTok and allows users to easily access their saved tracks.

TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann, expressed excitement about the expansion of the feature, stating, “Music fans are embracing the opportunity to save music from TikTok directly to their favorite music streaming services, driving music discovery and helping more tracks to break through and become hits.” This expansion provides even more opportunities for artists to reach new audiences and grow their careers.

Lindsey Kelt, Distribution Partnerships at TikTok, mentioned that the “Add to Music App” feature has streamlined the music discovery experience in the US and UK. The expansion to additional countries aims to bring joy through a simplified musical discovery experience for users around the world.

This global expansion reflects TikTok’s commitment to bridging the gap between social media and music streaming. By offering an interconnected platform for music enthusiasts worldwide, TikTok continues to innovate and provide its global audience with exciting features.