TikTok Executives Affirm Privacy and Dismiss China’s Access to User Data Concerns

During a House committee meeting, TikTok executives addressed concerns about the security of Canadians’ privacy and whether China can access user data. The executives emphasized that neither China nor the Chinese Communist Party have the ability to view user data or request any data. They stated that the Chinese government has not asserted any rights over TikTok user data. TikTok’s corporate owner, ByteDance, is based in Beijing, and under Chinese national security laws, the government can demand access to user information from Chinese companies. However, the executives clarified that Canadian TikTok data is hosted in the U.S., Malaysia, and Singapore, and TikTok’s operations in Canada are subject to Canadian privacy laws.

Over the past year, TikTok has faced scrutiny from officials in various countries, including Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., over alleged security issues. In Canada, the app was banned from government-issued phones in February after a review Canada’s chief information officer. The U.S. and the U.K. also banned TikTok from government devices, while Montana in the U.S. went further and banned the app entirely. TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging the legislation in Montana.

The privacy commissioners in Canada are conducting a joint investigation into TikTok’s compliance with privacy laws. They aim to assess if the company is meeting its transparency obligations when collecting personal information from users. TikTok Canada’s director of public policy and government affairs denied claims that ByteDance is controlled the Chinese government and highlighted that ByteDance has offices globally, with the majority of its board members being American.

Sam Andrey, the managing director of The Dais, a public policy and leadership think tank at Toronto Metropolitan University, emphasized the need for stronger privacy laws in Canada. He suggested regulations governing the governance of Canadians’ sensitive personal data outside of the country. Andrey also mentioned the possibility of a complete ban on TikTok if its Chinese owners do not divest their shares, but he believes individuals can exercise personal discretion in assessing the risks associated with using the app.

